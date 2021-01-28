Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m constantly anxious because happy moments in my life seem like they don’t last very long, and then I always seem to revert back to worrying how I will get through the next day. I guess it’s because I’m a byproduct of growing up in a very unstable household as a child. As a newly minted adult (since I just turned 18), I haven’t had enough happy experiences to really expect anything else.
I feel like I have to live in the moment and enjoy life right now, since waiting for and planning for the future might be something that may not ever happen for me. How can I change this view and begin to make serious plans for my life? All of my friends seem to have everything figured out by now in terms of what their future goals are. My goal for as long as I can ever remember has been simply to make it through each day — and trust me, without going into details, some of my days as a child were quite trying and difficult. I feel unequipped to plan my future, much less look forward to it.
— No Future Plans Yet,
via email
Dear No Future Plans Yet: Learn to enjoy your life more by looking at the positives you do have. Everyone’s life is truly a mix of both positive and negative elements, experiences and factors. No one has a perfect life, but the great news for you is that most of your life is out in front of you to experience. Do your best to avoid focusing on the negative, and accentuate and be thankful for the positives you do have.
No matter what happens in your life, remind yourself that you can handle it. You made it this far, and new and exciting days are in front of you.
Allow yourself to think about what interests you and what makes you happy. You might soon find that there is a field of study you’re interested enough in to turn it into a career path someday.
If you don’t have one in mind right now, then I suggest you try a few different jobs to see which ones you enjoy the most and why. You can also take a few classes on various subjects or vocations at your local community college. This is another excellent way to consider what you’d like to do and what you’d like to achieve. Set a goal of trying three different jobs and three different subjects at your community college. I trust that within a short one-year period of time, you’ll be much more focused on a good path toward the happy future you deserve.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a teenager and have had my license for over a year now, and I feel like I’m a pretty safe driver. I pay attention at all times. I don’t text or talk on the phone while driving.
There are times, because of my job, that I must work until midnight and drive home in the early morning hours. A family friend recently told my mom that I have to get a special permit to drive at night, even though it only takes me about 15 minutes to drive home from my job. I’m usually home before 12:30 a.m., even after I clean everything up and clock out from my shift at work.
— Good Teen Driver,
via email
Dear Good Teen Driver: Depending on your state, you may indeed need to have a special teen driving permit, so it’s best to take a few minutes to check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles. Some states permit late-night driving for teens; others do not — unless a licensed driver at least 21 years old sits next to the teen driver.
According to the American Automobile Association, 40% of fatal accidents happen at night. This is despite 60% less traffic on the roads. There are many factors that cause these statistics to be as daunting as they are, including fatigue and alcohol and substance usage at night.