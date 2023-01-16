Dear Dr. Wallace:
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m heartbroken because my perfect grade-point average has been ruined! I’m a current junior in high school.
I just found out that I received a grade of “B” in my physical education class! I was on time every day and I never missed a class. I participated in every workout and ran hard on the track to the best of my ability. No, I’m not the fastest runner in my class but I’m not the slowest either!
It seems unfair that I’ve lost my perfect three-year GPA of 4.0 over a class that graded me on my physical ability, not my citizenship, participation and mental engagement of the subject at hand.
My mother is also upset, and she wants my father to speak with my physical education teacher. I would like an “A” grade in that class, but I’m not sure if it’s a good idea for my father to get involved. If he does, a lot of the other students will know about this, and it may hurt my reputation more than another A will help it. Everyone already knows I’m a straight-A student so I’m kind of thinking that I should just let this issue go and move on. Do you agree or should I encourage my father to get involved in an effort to get my grade raised?
— 4.0 No More, via email
Dear 4.0 NO MORE: I agree with your take on this situation. The way I look at it, you still have a 4.0 grade point average intact in all your academic classes. In your physical classes, you do have a slightly lower grade, but this will not hold you back in your life going forward.
Your instincts to keep your father away from your physical education teacher are correct in my opinion. His involvement could cause more harm than good and simply moving on here is a good life lesson for you to learn at a young age.
