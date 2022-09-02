Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a college freshman who has a spending problem! Every time I get paid, I tell myself that I’m going to save the money from my paycheck, but I always seem to end up spending it on clothes and food. Sometimes I kind of justify it to myself, thinking I need clothes for work or for college and that I deserve a few nice meals out here and there. However, there are other times that I’ll quietly think to myself that I’m blowing my money just as quickly as I earn it!

Dr. Wallace

