Dr. Wallace:
Why do parents worry about their children and then call it “love”? My parents always tell me how much they love me, and they worry every single time I go out on a date or go anywhere away from our home.
I have to text when I arrive, text when I leave, text who is there, text what we are doing and on and on and on! This gets super old and frustrating. It also wastes a lot of my time that I could be spending with my friends.
Not only that, but my parents also searched my room without me knowing about it, and apparently, they were looking for something. I’m not sure what.
Then, whenever I find out about something like this, I kind of lose it and get mad and say things I don’t really mean. Then this cycle repeats about a month later.
How can I get my parents to just chill out?
— Not a Child,
via email
Dear Not A Child: A parent’s first priority is to protect you. Parents love their children and want to keep them safe; this is a natural thing. And taking a moment or two to send your parents a text message is actually a very good use of your time. You wouldn’t want them calling you every 15 minutes, would you?
My advice is that, if you want to be treated like an adult, you have to act like an adult. Take a few minutes to communicate regularly with your parents, and things will run much smoother for you. Also, don’t wait for them to track you down and text you first. Be proactive; text them to reassure them, and if you really want to score bonus points and reduce friction, tell them you love them, too!