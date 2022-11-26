My birthday is coming up in two weeks and I’d like a “bounce house” for my birthday. My parents have said no because they are worried that my friends or other neighborhood kids could get hurt and then their parents would sue my parents! Could this be true?
I think that if one of my friends tripped on a crack in our driveway, they could also sue our family. Or if someone fell going down the stairs from my room the same thing could happen. You get what I mean: Any kid or family could sue our family for any reason at any time.
So why are my parents being such worriers about this? I’ve heard that bounce houses are much safer than trampolines.
— I Want My Preferred Gift, via email
Dear I Want My Preferred Gift: First, there are companies that rent out bounce houses for special occasions. As part of the rental process these companies provide liability insurance and monitor the unit during its usage.
But if you want to have a permanent bounce house in your backyard, your parents will indeed need to carefully check into their homeowner’s policy to see what coverage, if any, would be afforded to such a product.
Many homeowners’ insurance policies list trampolines and bounce houses as exclusions to the liability policy. Your parents have a valid point here, as my research has educated me that these products do at times become unsecured or can be launched off of their base during even moderate wind if the circumstances are right. These risks are real and they do exist given the public history and documentation of past tragic events.
Trampolines are indeed more dangerous as they usually feature steel frames, unlike bounce houses, which are only supported by pressurized air. Both of these products have their own dangers. A trampoline can at times launch a child or person into the air away from the unit in a very dangerous way.
I suggest that you adjust your request to that of a one-day bounce house rental and invite as many of your friends as possible. Have your parents (if they agree) rent a bounce house unit from a reputable company that has many good referrals and a good insurance policy. Also be sure to keep an eye on the weather whenever this day arrives!
Bounce houses can roll over or become airborne during even modest winds if they are not anchored to the ground properly with stakes, sandbags or any other suitable tool to insure stability. Adults should monitor trampolines and bounce houses at all times during their usage. A good, professional rental company will provide a trained employee to monitor the unit for the duration of the rental.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.