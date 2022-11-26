Dear Dr. Wallace:

My birthday is coming up in two weeks and I’d like a “bounce house” for my birthday. My parents have said no because they are worried that my friends or other neighborhood kids could get hurt and then their parents would sue my parents! Could this be true?

