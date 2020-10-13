Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 16-year-old Asian American girl living with my parents in a small Midwestern town. My parents came to America when they were young. I am the only Asian student at my school, and I stand out. My parents are very strict and still have the mentality of the citizens of their home country, not those of America, our home now. They constantly tell me that I must be strong and that I should make them proud. This puts a lot of extra pressure on me.
I can’t participate in any after-school activities because “it would interfere with my studies.” I enjoy physical education and I would like to be able to play on the girls sports team, and whenever I ask the answer is always “no.” I’m convinced I could both maintain excellent grades and participate in sports at the same time.
My parents read your column quite regularly and they usually agree with your advice. In fact, they often show me some of the questions and your answers when they really agree strongly with you!
Please give me your honest advice on what you think about my situation. Thank you.
— Want to Be a Student-Athlete, via email
Dear Want To Be A Student-Athlete: I feel in your case that it’s time for a parent-teacher-counselor meeting. It’s important that your parents are informed that certain extracurricular activities are actually beneficial when applying for colleges and universities these days.
The schools of higher education enjoy having students with excellent grades and who participated in after-school activities in high school, including sports and various activities in their communities.
The students who apply to the best colleges should be considered “well-rounded.” Show your counselor today’s column. This professional will know what to do to help you enjoy school more — and how to best present ideas to your parents in a way that can help them to help you achieve your goals.
After all, your parents love you and are proud of you. I trust once they understand that there are ways to help you prepare for college that are also enjoyable to you, they will give their blessing to allow you to participate. Every parent benefits from having valid information presented to them by a trusted professional. This is where your counselor comes in.