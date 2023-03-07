Dear Dr. Wallace:
I'm 16 years old and I can honestly tell you that I get very, very good grades. I've always been quite interested in school, so I do all of my homework early and prepare extensively for every exam.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16 years old and I can honestly tell you that I get very, very good grades. I’ve always been quite interested in school, so I do all of my homework early and prepare extensively for every exam.
I have dreams of becoming our class valedictorian at some point during my high school career and of course I’m very interested in trying to achieve a college scholarship to a good university somewhere near my hometown.
There are a few good friends I have who are also excellent students, and their parents take a tremendous interest in their academic pursuits. However, ironically, my parents are proud of my grades, but they don’t take much more interest in my grades than that. They never ask me about college, and they don’t fawn over my 4.0 grade-point average at all.
I think this may be because I come from a decidedly middle-class family. My mother is a waitress at a pretty good restaurant here in our town and my father works as a laborer on various construction sites.
My father, in fact, has told me a few times not to get my hopes up too much about college since he does not feel our family would be able to afford it. This is why I’m so driven to try to earn a scholarship if at all possible.
My mother often encourages me to work a few shifts at her restaurant on the weekends, so that once I graduate high school, I can get a full-time job there. It’s true that she does earn some nice tips at that establishment, but my dreams go far beyond becoming a waitress in my hometown.
Should I continue to believe that I may someday earn a college scholarship, or is it now time for me to downshift my expectations so that I won’t feel crushed if I don’t achieve my goals?
— Studying Hard and Dreaming Big, via email
Dear Studying Hard And Dreaming Big: I wholeheartedly encourage you to continue on the path you are currently on! You are a serious student who is achieving excellent grades, no doubt due to your diligence and the time and effort you put into your studies.
As long as you maintain that diligence, I feel opportunities exist to achieve your dreams. Be sure to speak to some of your favorite teachers about your goals and seek advice from guidance counselors on your campus. Engage as many knowledgeable adults as you possibly can to help you prepare now to apply for scholarships in your area as early as you possibly can.
It’s understandable that your parents don’t wish to get your hopes up, but also realize that your dreams are not their dreams — so it’s up to you to pursue what you wish to accomplish in life. I trust that your parents will be very proud of you no matter how things turn out, so I encourage you to stick to your dreams and keep working hard because I feel your chances are quite good to become a successful college student in the very near future.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
