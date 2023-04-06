Dear Dr. Wallace:

I need an allowance, but my mom doesn’t think this is necessary! All of my friends and even younger kids in our neighborhood get an allowance of some sort, and this makes me feel left out.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.