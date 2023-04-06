Dear Dr. Wallace:
I need an allowance, but my mom doesn’t think this is necessary! All of my friends and even younger kids in our neighborhood get an allowance of some sort, and this makes me feel left out.
When I ask my parents why I don’t get an allowance, they tell me that they buy me just about anything within reason that I want right now anyway. This is mostly true, but I would like to have at least a small amount of money to spend on my own once in a while.
Do you agree with me or with my parents on this issue?
— No Allowance Yet,
via email
Dear No Allowance Yet: I agree with you in general, but there’s a twist to my philosophy. I don’t feel that children should automatically receive an allowance with no strings. I feel that an allowance should be based upon helping out around the house and maintaining good citizenship and behavior on a regular basis.
The best way to ask for, and hopefully eventually receive, an allowance is to take proactive actions to earn it. Start by explaining to your parents why you want to receive an allowance, even a small one, and then tell them that you’re willing to do extra chores to earn it. Boldly state (and mean it!) that you’re willing to do extra work around the house, garage or yard to earn a small amount of money to spend by yourself.
Most parents value teaching children the concept of earning income and some even encourage them to begin saving a portion of this income each month. This is another point you can raise — simply tell your parents you like to open a savings account by putting a portion of your allowance in a local bank each week. Coupling all of these things together will give you the best possible chance to convince your parents to allow you to earn even a small allowance. Good luck!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 14 years old and I live with my mother. My parents split up three years ago, and now my mom uses her maiden name only on all other official documents. I still have my father’s last name, so this often causes confusion with my classmates and even a few of the teachers at my school.
This makes me feel bad, but my mother sat me down recently and assured me that there is no reason to feel bad and that it was her decision to change her name back because she’s not married to my father anymore, but that I should keep my name the way that it is because I was given that name. She said it would be different if I was older like her and I was in a situation like hers.
Does this sound right to you?
— Our Last Names Don’t Match Anymore, via email
Dear Our Last Names Don’t Match Anymore: Your mother is entirely correct regarding this issue. When she got married, she elected to change her last name from her given family surname to her husband’s last name at that time. Now, she is simply reverting back to her original given last name.
Someday in the future, you may elect to get married and take a new last name, that of your spouse, or you may even elect to hyphenate your last name using both family surnames. You don’t need to feel bad that your name does not currently match your mother’s last name. Trust me, she loves and cares for you every bit as much today as she has for the past 14 years.