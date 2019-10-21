Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16 years old and live with my parents. I’m an only child, and my parents watch over me as if I were 12. My mom smells my breath whenever I come home to check that I have not been smoking or drinking booze. When I’m at school, my mom checks my bedroom for bad stuff. She always warns me not to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana or vape.
I’m upset with my parents’ behavior. I don’t smoke, drink, take drugs, swear or steal. I go to church every Sunday, I do my chores on time and I actually get above average grades even though I am not an A student.
I don’t dislike my parents, but I don’t feel close to them, and I would never confide in them the way things are now. I find this pretty depressing. I live in a nice house and we all have plenty of food to eat. I guess that should be enough to make me feel secure and happy, but there are times I feel like a prisoner in my own home. My mom “makes the rounds” to make sure I have no contraband in my “cell.”
I know you probably can’t help me with this situation, but maybe my parents will read this, give me a bit of trust and cut me a bit of slack.
— Not Trustworthy, via email
Dear Trustworthy: Rule No. 1 is: Parents should trust their teens unless the trust is broken. The consequences of their lack of trust are all too apparent in your heartfelt letter. By their relentless snooping and lack of respect for your privacy, they’ve currently lost the chance to get information from you voluntarily.
I do have a suggestion for you. Ask your parents for just one day a week (it can be random so you won’t know when) when they don’t smell your breath, check your room, etc. Sit down with your parents, look them in the eyes and tell them that you are not misbehaving and that you have no plans to do so. Tell them that you understand they love you and want the best for you, but that their overbearing searches are counterproductive. You may also mention that you have written to this column for advice.
If there is a breakthrough on the one day off per week, perhaps it can grow over time to two days, three days and so forth. It’s quite important that parents trust their teens unless or until that trust is broken. Based solely on your letter, I believe you have earned their trust thus far and they should respect you enough to give you the trust you’ve earned.
You might also note that I addressed you as “Trustworthy” and I left off the word “not.” From today forward, act in a trustworthy manner at all times. When Mom checks your breath next time, say in advance with a slight smile, “Mom, you already know I’m trustworthy!” Go ahead and let her do her thing, but tell her that her checks are unnecessary. And most of all, have your actions continue to be worthy of that trust!