I’m a 20-year-old female who will turn 21 this summer. I’m currently dating a very nice guy who is almost 24 and he and I get along great. I still live at home with my parents, and I have a full-time job as a physical therapist assistant in a local rehabilitation center.
My boyfriend was married and divorced previously, and he has twin boys who are 2 years old. His ex-wife lives across town, and she has primary custody of the children, but he gets to see them every weekend for a day and a half.
My parents are upset with me due to his situation. They keep telling me that dating a divorced man with kids will stunt any potential long-term relationship we could have.
This guy is the best one I’ve ever dated, and I have extensive dating experience! He treats me quite well and we are compatible on many levels. I’d truly feel lost if he left my life.
How can I get my parents to see things my way?
— A Girl In Love, Via Email
Dear A Girl In Love: Your parents will be unlikely to see things your way, at least for the time being and the near future. But you should have a serious discussion with them, perhaps at a restaurant for lunch where they would be focused on you and the discussion. Invite them out as your treat, and at the meeting explain why you like him so much. Tell your parents at the same time how much you love them and appreciate that they always wish to look out for you. Ask them to spend some time with the two of you together so that they can get to know him better; this is likely to help your cause a great deal, given his personality.
You are an adult and should be treated like one, especially regarding the choices you make in your personal life. But you also live with your parents currently, so you owe them the utmost of respect as well. This is a fine line and one that can be balanced successfully with good communication amongst all parties involved.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’ve read your recent advice for young people these days not to rush into marriage at very young ages. But my mother married my father when she was just a youthful 19 years of age! Two years later I was born, and now my parents are soon to celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary! They are as much in love today as the day they married each other all those decades ago.
I have children and grandchildren and we always encourage them to marry the right person for them, regardless of age, especially in today’s modern world. The resources a young person can access prior to “getting hitched” are much more detailed and comprehensive than the “gut feelings” we had to rely on back in my day!
— It Worked Out for Our Family, via email
Dear It Worked Out For Our Family: Congratulations all around for your family and the way everything has worked out so well for your brood!
I still feel that for the typical teenager, a few more years of life and dating experience are beneficial in most cases.
However, I will concede that my suggestion is not always right in each case, and for those few that find just the right person and are ready to make a lifelong commitment at a young age, I respect their decisions and always root for the ultimate success of the union. Cheers to your parents on maintaining such a long and happy marriage!