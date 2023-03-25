Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a 20-year-old female who will turn 21 this summer. I’m currently dating a very nice guy who is almost 24 and he and I get along great. I still live at home with my parents, and I have a full-time job as a physical therapist assistant in a local rehabilitation center.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…