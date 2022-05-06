Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am about to graduate high school and am really excited to be moving out of the house. I will be attending a college about two hours away from my hometown. I can’t wait for this new chapter in my life and to enter adulthood. For about three years now I’ve really wanted to get a certain and specific tattoo, and I even know the exact location I want to have it applied.
What is this tattoo going to be? Well, I want to get a tattoo of my grandma’s signature! She is really important to me, and I want to have the tattoo as a memory of her. However, my parents are not fans of this idea. They have always been against tattoos of any sort, for any reason and in any location.
My parents even said that they wouldn’t allow me to come and stay at home during breaks if I got one. I really want to get one and believe it’s for a good reason, so should I just go ahead and get it?
— I Want the Tattoo, via email
I Want The Tattoo: Your letter did not mention if you are 18 years old yet or not. If you’re under 18, you’ll need parental permission, but as you know, once you’re an adult you can proceed as you wish.
Your parents staunchly oppose this idea, even though your proposed tattoo is planned to be a tribute to a family member.
Why not wait a year or two to think this over? Remember, you can add a tattoo at any time during your lifetime. But to change or remove one is not an easy matter, so do think this over carefully.
No matter what decision you make, I do have a comment about your parents’ threat to bar you from visiting their home if you proceed with the tattoo. I feel this comment and position is out of line and unacceptable. Over the course of your lifetime, there will be many other things your parents will disagree with. To start putting a “bar” on your visits sends the exact opposite message that parental unconditional love should send.
Think about what a world we would have if every parent cut off their children for doing something during their lifetimes that the parents didn’t approve of.