I’m a good student, and I spend most of my time in my room studying at night because my parents spend almost every evening either drinking and socializing with their friends in our house or going out to drink at their friends’ houses or local restaurants.
My older sister who is 25 and married has invited me to go live at her house so that I can be away from all the drinking and carrying on. It sounds tempting, but I’m not sure if my parents would go for that. I’m the last sibling living at home, as my two older siblings have moved on and now I’m a senior in high school.
I have good enough grades to get into a good local college and likely even earn a scholarship for my books, tuition and housing.
Should I think about moving out now, or should I just wait until I’m a college student? I’m only 17, so I would need approval from my parents if I want to move in with my sister and her family.
— Like to Study Quietly, via email
Dear Like To Study Quietly: At this point, you’re only a few months from graduating high school, so it’s likely better for you to stay put and continue on with your routine.
However, once you turn 18 and become a college student, I’d encourage you to perhaps find a roommate to live with on campus, or perhaps you could even consider your sister’s offer at that time.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.