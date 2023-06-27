Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend and I plan to move in together soon since he currently lives with his uncle and I live with my single mother and her current boyfriend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend and I plan to move in together soon since he currently lives with his uncle and I live with my single mother and her current boyfriend.
My mom got divorced from my father eight years ago and she never dated (that I saw) for at least five years after that. Now she has kind of a “deadbeat” boyfriend who has moved into our home, and all he seems to do is eat my mother’s food and watch her cable television all day.
Anyhow, my mom is now mad at me for wanting to move out and in with a boyfriend without getting married first!
My boyfriend has a good job with his uncle’s company, and I also work full time in a busy office as a receptionist. We make enough money to get a place of our own, and we can certainly afford our upcoming living expenses.
Why should I be made to feel bad by my mother when she’s literally doing the very same thing? Am I missing something here? By the way, I am 19, and my boyfriend of two years is 20.
— Don’t Like Mom’s Double Standard, via email
Dear Don’t Like Mom’s Double Standard: In my opinion, your mother has a very weak moral basis to put pressure on you. Her situation sounds more like a relationship of convenience because, if she wanted to remarry, she likely could.
In my experience, parents who ask their teens to “do as I say, not as I do” are very quickly tuned out due to their blatant hypocrisy. However, in your case, I would not recommend that you move in together prior to marriage. You each can easily find a roommate or a couple of separate places to rent if you both wish to move out of your current residences.
Then, when and if you both decide to get married, I trust you’ll both be glad that you waited until you were both ready to make a marriage commitment.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I want to lose weight this summer. Can I program my phone to beep whenever I eat too many calories on a particular day? I’d like to just take a picture of whatever I eat on any individual day and then have my phone show me how many calories are about to be consumed, even if I’m in a restaurant.
Isn’t losing weight all about cutting down on calorie intake?
— Need to Lose 20, via email
Dear Need To Lose 20: I’m not aware of any current way to take photographs of food and have those images converted into a specific amount of calories. For now, you’d have to do some research on your own to count your calories, and I’d also advise you to couple counting calories with a moderate exercise plan to start with.
There has been a recent rise in artificial intelligence, so your vision of having simple photographs calculate calories might be available at some point in the future!
But don’t wait until then.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Reports of gunfire have kept local police departments busy in 2023.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.
Anyone who wonders where Steve Corliss’ devotion lies need only watch him ride his three-wheeled bike.
The city of Brunswick plans to dust off a two-year-old study of the Bay Street corridor, starting with a roundabout at the intersection of Bay and Newcastle streets.
Glynn County Deputy Matthew Stansberry wasn’t sure what to expect on a recent traffic stop when a truck pulled up quickly behind him.
City leadership and the Brunswick Police Department have a strong idea of how they want a new camera system to be implemented.