Dear Dr. Wallace:

My boyfriend and I plan to move in together soon since he currently lives with his uncle and I live with my single mother and her current boyfriend.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.