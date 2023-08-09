Dear Dr. Wallace:

I am a teenager, and my mother recently asked me a very interesting and thought-provoking question. She sat me down and explained that she wants to be a good parent and fulfill all her responsibilities, but she does not want to be unnecessarily overbearing with me at the same time.

— Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

Tags

More from this section

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

Great pollinator count set for Aug. 18-19

The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.

Recommended for you