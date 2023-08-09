Dear Dr. Wallace:
I am a teenager, and my mother recently asked me a very interesting and thought-provoking question. She sat me down and explained that she wants to be a good parent and fulfill all her responsibilities, but she does not want to be unnecessarily overbearing with me at the same time.
I really appreciate this because I fully agree that the lines of communication between parents and teenagers is very important to keep open and honest at all times. As her daughter, I’ve already enjoyed some great times with my mother, but now that I’ll be entering my junior year in high school in the fall, there’s no doubt I’ll be spending more time socially on my own outside the presence of my mother.
What my mother wants is for me to give her the best suggestion I can come up with about how I can be as cooperative with her as possible, all while remaining respectful of her wishes and rules.
In short, she wants me to come up with an idea that I can bring to her to help us keep our bond and communication ever-strong as a teenager and a parent. Since she didn’t say I had to come up with the idea myself, I feel it’s fair to do some research on the topic, therefore I’m asking you. Any ideas?
— Seeking to Strengthen Our Bond, via email
Dear Seeking To Strengthen Our Bond: I think the two of you are both wise women. I also feel that it is fair for you to do any research you feel necessary and potentially useful in order to come up with an idea to possibly satisfy your mother’s request.
I suggest that you offer to voluntarily keep her fully updated of your physical whereabouts at all times outside of school hours, when you’re not at home. By doing this, you’ll put your mother’s mind at ease quite a bit since she’ll always know where you are and have a mental picture of your location.
Counterintuitively, this could also provide you a touch more independence because, as long as your behavior is excellent, and you respect her curfew and other family rules, you should be given the latitude to rightfully enjoy some teenage social time with your friends. Always remember that respect is a two-way street, so be as proactive as you can in letting your mother know what you’ll be doing, where and with which particular group of friends, so that she can feel comfortable that she has a pulse on your situation at all times.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My best friend was unceremoniously “dropped” by her boyfriend of a year this summer. It came at a tough time for her, and I can see that she’s depressed over this development.
I don’t think she’s so depressed that she would hurt herself or do anything crazy, but I’m very concerned about her all the same. As a close friend of hers, what do you recommend that I do in order to help her the most I can?
— Her Best Friend,
via email
Dear Her Best Friend: I recommend that you stick close to her. Be sure to spend as much time with her as you can in person, and try to get her out of the house and into the regular flow of life for people your age.
Do your best to encourage her but be mild and gentle about it since at this time. She is still in mourning over the loss of that relationship. Talk to her about her strong points and let her know that at the right moment in time, she’ll have other opportunities to feel very happy again.
And when you can’t be with her in person, call her regularly, text her and FaceTime her on video as much as possible.
You’re a good friend, and she needs you now more than ever.
If you do happen to notice a sudden downturn in her moods, or if she makes any comments about harming herself, do not hesitate to report them to her parents and counselors. Hopefully, it won’t come to that, but you need to be prepared for any situation that may arise from here.