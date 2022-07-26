I should be allowed to date already! I’m a girl who is now less than three months from turning 16. When I do reach that age, school will be back in session, and the summer will be over. I’ve already been asked out by four different boys to go on dates, but because my mom has her “16 rule,” this means my summer will be wasted! It isn’t fair to me at all. I didn’t ask or choose to be born on Sept. 28; it’s just the way things worked out. All of my girlfriends who are over 15 and a half in my area can now date, with some restrictions.
I’ve gotten good grades in school my whole life. I do volunteer work in our town, and I help my mom with extra chores at home. I’m the oldest sibling, and my father passed away three years ago. So, mom’s the boss, and her rule is crushing my summer social life. What, if anything, can I do about this?
Dear Reliable Daughter: You are quite correct that your mother is the boss, and her rules were set for a reason. It could have more to do about whom you might be dating than her worries about your own character.
Your best bet may be to see if you can set up a chaperoned date that your mom could oversee with a boy who has a nice personality that would make your mother feel more comfortable. Start out very small and mildly and see if that might ease her comfort level about the start date for your social interactions, since there is still some time left this summer to enjoy outings.
I agree with you that there’s nothing magical about being 15 years, 364 days old one day and not being allowed to date, and then becoming 16 years old the very next day and be able to go on dates. Having common sense, being responsible and being of good character are truly the most important factors.
If and when you are allowed to date, even with some tight restrictions, always remember that communication is the key from a parent’s point of view. Therefore always inform your mother where you’re going, whom you’ll be with and what you’ll be doing. Even check in with a text or two randomly during your outings to let her know what’s going on. And if you think it will help, show her this column. But I do agree that your mother knows best and you should follow her rules to the letter no matter what she decides. She loves you and knows your situation best so always understand and respect that.
