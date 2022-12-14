I’m a 15-year-old girl and my mom is a great cook. I’ve always had an average weight for my age, but within the last six months I’ve noticed that I’m starting to gain a little unwanted weight. This has caused me to do some research and reading on healthy food, nutrition, calories and all the other things that affect people’s weight.
My mom’s cooking is indeed a bit fattening, but she does at least balance most meals with salads and vegetables, so it’s certainly not all fattening. But I think my main problem is that my mother has a habit of building each family member’s plates in the kitchen before she places the plates on the table. Then if anyone wants seconds of a particular item later, she’ll return to the kitchen with the pan containing that item, and she’ll refill the item as per the request. Mom likes this method as it keeps our table uncluttered, cleaner and better looking. It kind of feels like we are eating in a restaurant each night, and I mean that as a good thing.
But mom’s starter portions have too many calories for me, and her rule has always been that we must clean our plates! So, I feel obligated to eat everything on the plate, and even if I don’t ask for more, I’ve already consumed a lot of calories for my small body type. I don’t want to hurt mom’s feelings, but I feel stuck eating everything even if it does all taste great!
— Too Much Food for a Petite Girl, via email
Too Much Food For A Petite Girl: I agree with you on this issue as it exists in your home. Yes, your mother can expect your family to clean each plate, but it makes sense to adjust the portion size of any family member who wishes to do so.
I suggest you offer to assist your mother in the kitchen before a few of your next meals. Tell her that since she’s such a great cook, you would like to learn a few of her techniques and cooking secrets so that you can grow up to be a good cook as well. While you’re doing this, you can have an open discussion with her about decreasing your portion sizes.
Be honest and tell her that you have been gaining a bit of weight lately and that you’d like to adjust your calorie intake, but still take full advantage of all the wonderful dishes that she prepares.
