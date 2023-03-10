I’m a 16-year-old girl who is considered to be a “tomboy,” since I’m quite athletic, I love the outdoors and I’m always playing one sport or another. I also like to do rock climbing, competitive hiking and a variety of other outdoor activities. Let’s just say I’m not the type of person who likes to sit at home watching movies or posting cute photos of myself to social media accounts.
The good news is I’m pretty talented athletically, so much so that I can often beat boys my own age in various athletic games, including my own boyfriend. He sometimes gets mad about this, but he loves me just the same! The other day, we planned to play a set of “best of three” games of one-on-one basketball, and I beat him soundly in the first two games!
I enjoy who I am and how I approach life, but my parents worry I spend too much time playing sports and pursuing outdoor activities. My mom especially wants me to dress up in more feminine clothes more often, but I only like to get dressed up for special occasions like a prom or similar special event. The rest of the time, I prefer to wear functional comfortable clothes that allow me to continue to pursue my interests that fit my lifestyle. Do you think my parents, especially my mom, are out of bounds here?
Dear Very Athletic Girl: I do feel your mother is pushing you too hard in this regard.
Today’s femininity means being yourself, not conforming to anyone else’s definition of the term.
Being a strong, beautiful, athletic woman is a wonderful thing and should be celebrated, not changed. I agree that your wardrobe style and choices fit your life very well, and there is no reason for you to feel the need to adjust things at all.
One suggestion I can give you, however, is to involve Mom whenever you do have a special occasion like a prom or other “dress up” event.
Since you wear these types of clothes only once in a while, it would likely make Mom happy to be involved in your wardrobe ensemble during these times, and it would be a small but effective price for you to pay to involve her early on to make her a part of these special events.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.