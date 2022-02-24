Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 17-year-old girl and I’ve been dating guys for the past year or so. I’ve had a variety of experiences in my brief dating life, ranging from a handful of guys that I went out with only once or twice to three guys that I’ve dated for anywhere from five weeks to three months.
My mother has made a lot of comments to me each and every time I’ve gone out with a different date, and she’s quite opinionated. The funny thing is that her opinions are usually way off the mark. My mom is good friends with a group of other ladies who have children also at my high school. This group of mothers talks amongst themselves about the dating lives of their kids. This is where I think my mom gets her crazy and off-base opinions.
Recently, I’ve been dating a new guy and for the first couple of weeks we’ve gotten along pretty well. He’s pretty quiet and has kind of a shy personality but he’s a really good guy underneath it all. He’s just the type of individual that does not engage others in flowing conversations. However, he’s a solid guy with good ethics and he treats me very well.
Once I had my third date with this guy, my mother asked me how my date went and when I told her it was great, she said, “I don’t understand why you would date such a moody guy. You’re such a cheerful girl; it doesn’t make any sense to me.” I was shocked by what she said, but I didn’t want to start an argument, so I simply shrugged my shoulders and went to my room.
Now that I’ve had more time to think about it, I would like to find a way to tell my mom that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Do you have any suggestions about how I can get her to stop prejudging everybody I meet?
— A Cheerful Girl, via email
Dear A Cheerful Girl: You can start by telling your mother that you would never prejudge her friends or her coworkers based on anything you might have heard at your school.
Suggest that your mother ask you directly about individuals you socialize with, rather than gathering all of her intel from the other mothers at your school. Let your mom know that you’ll be open and honest with her and that you would truly appreciate it if she would go directly to you as the source of information regarding your dating life, rather than letting other individuals, who are obviously out of the loop, fill in the blanks for her.
Then after you’ve made this general statement, sit down with your mom and tell her why you find this new guy so interesting and attractive. Explain to her that he’s generally quiet by nature but that he has a wonderful, dynamic personality and that you find his integrity very attractive. Conclude by telling her that he treats you very well and give her examples of why you feel this way.
Give your mom a big hug, look her right in the eyes and tell her that you’ll always give her the straight story and to please not prejudge any of your friends based solely upon neighborhood gossip. I trust if you do this, you’ll get your point across quite effectively.