Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a young lady of 18 who is a senior in high school. My parents are divorced, and I live with my mother. My mom works part time at a pretty good job and she’s an excellent mother overall. She always takes care of my food and clothing needs, and she is a wonderful person overall.
During the pandemic, we of course spent a lot of time at home alone together. We managed the best we could and even grew closer to each other than we ever had been before.
However, now that things are opening back up and I’m a senior in high school, my social life is literally exploding! I have many friends of all types, and I’m dating and socializing a few nights a week plus most of the time on my weekends. I still get good grades, so my social life is not impacting any of my schoolwork.
My problem is that my mother feels a bit abandoned since she wants me to go on shopping trips and out to the movies with her more often than I’m able to do at this point in time. I feel a bit guilty about this, but I do make time to do certain things with her each week. It’s just that I can’t spend all of my social time only with my mother.
Do you have any suggestions on how I can gently explain all of this to her?
— Busy daughter, via email
Dear Busy Daughter: I think there are two things you can do in your situation that can hopefully help ease some of your mother’s need to spend time with you and help to discuss things that are meaningful to each of your lives.
Do make it a priority to spend at least one afternoon or evening on a fun social outing with your mother each week. You can even schedule these several weeks in advance, so you can also schedule your social life around these appointments with your mom.
Next, sit down and tell her what a joy it has been to have her as your mother and to spend all of the time together that you have recently spent during the pandemic. Let her know that you value her inputs and opinions, and that you would like to discuss your social life with her regularly as well, if she’s open to that idea. And by discussing your social life, I mean you talking to her about your friendships, your outings, your dating life and so forth, but only to the point and in the context that you’re comfortable. By no means do you have to disclose everything that happens to you. Simply share with her those stories and events that you’re comfortable discussing with her.
I feel this will help her to feel more connected to you on a regular basis. Also, take the time to ask her about how things are going for her and her social life and her work environment. You might be surprised at how much your mother may benefit by being able to bend your ear with some of her work stories from time to time. Being able to discuss matters with a trusted loved one is a fantastic stress-reduction technique, so do your best to be there for your mother in return in this manner.