Dear Dr. Wallace:

I am a 20-year-old guy who lives at home with my parents and my two younger sisters who are 16 and 13. About a year ago I got a good job that pays me fairly well. I struck a deal with my father whereby I’ll pay him 125 dollars a week for rent and food expenses since I’m still living in their home and I’m working. I feel this is fair as I only eat a few meals at home anyway because I am out of the house most of the time.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

And they call it puppy love

And they call it puppy love

Theirs was an old-fashioned romance. Unlike many millennial love stories today unfolding on the likes of Bumble or Match.com, they were set up by their parents.