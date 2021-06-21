Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have my summer work/play schedule all set up, and it works perfectly for me. That’s because I put a lot of thought into it.
I work at a fast-food restaurant Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. That way, I can sleep in late and have my Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings to spend with my friends and all day Sunday to spend with my parents and siblings. We’re the type of family that has a big, mandatory Sunday dinner each week. We all gather around the table and tell stories, laugh and discuss some serious social topics.
Well, last Friday, when I was with a group of my friends, my boss called and talked with my mother. He told her that I was an excellent worker and he wanted to add Saturday to my work schedule because one of the other workers quit without giving him any notice. My mom told him yes on my behalf! I was really upset when I got this news. I tried to talk my manager out of scheduling me on Saturdays, but he told me no because he needs me so much. He said if I didn’t like the schedule, I could quit my job entirely. I happen to like my job, and I save most of the money I earn there so that I can eventually get a car of my own. So, I can’t quit.
When I asked my mom about the phone call, all she said was that she thought she was doing me a huge favor. When it comes to the restaurant manager, I find him to be a jerk and have now lost all respect for him. Do you think my mother should have made this decision without speaking to me? Her decision to volunteer me to pick up more hours has ruined the plans I’ve set up for my summer. This sure isn’t fair in my eyes, especially since I was locked down all of last summer due to COVID-19. It’s Sunday night as I write this, so I’ll be at work tomorrow. Please hurry with your answer if you can!
— Unhappy Employee, via email
Dear Unhappy Employee: I’m sure your mom thought she was doing what was best for you, but the decision to confirm to your manager that you will work Saturdays was absolutely yours to make, not hers. She shouldn’t have made any commitment for you, no matter how much she felt she was helping you. I feel she should have thanked your manager for his confidence in you and told him that she would have you call him as soon as possible to discuss your schedule.
I feel that if you’re mature enough to handle the responsibilities of your job, you’re mature enough to make your own decisions about your work hours.
As far as the manager goes, I agree with you that he’s not treating you fairly, and, in fact, he may well be bluffing you. In any case, he is not offering you the respect you deserve for the good job you’ve done so far. He thinks you’re an excellent employee, but his threat to terminate you if you don’t want to work on Saturdays is absolutely unacceptable.
My suggestion is that you immediately set up a face-to-face meeting with your manager. Tell him that you will help him out this upcoming Saturday.