Dear Dr. Wallace:

My next-door neighbor told me that she really enjoys writing to convicts at the state prison about two hours from our hometown. She says they love to receive letters from her and that they flirt with her a lot since they are lonely in prison. She tells me this gives her a great sense of empowerment, and she even puts perfume on her letters before she mails them!

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.