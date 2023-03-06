My mom always makes me go to school, even when I am really sick! For some reason she doesn’t have any sympathy if I have something physically wrong with me. For example, sometimes I get headaches and all I feel like doing is lying down with a cool washcloth on my forehead in a very dark room.
Other times I may have a sore throat or a bad cough and my mom will still make me get dressed and go to school. She has made a point of telling me that she had two years during her high school days in which she had perfect attendance, meaning she never missed one day the entire school year. I tell her that times have changed and that it’s more important now to be healthy than it is to force yourself to socialize, especially when you feel sick.
Do you feel my mother is overbearing (as I do), or am I simply a “soft” teenager who likes being coddled? My mom always uses the word “coddle,” as in “I’m not here to coddle you!”
— Not Interested in Perfect Attendance, via email
Dear Not Interested In Perfect Attendance: I agree with you on this. It sounds to me like you might be experiencing some form of migraine headaches and it would be best to get those checked out by a local physician.
And as far as being forced to attend school with a sore throat and a cough, I do not feel that that is a good idea at all. In today’s world, coming off the pandemic we have all suffered through, a sore throat and ongoing cough should be treated at home, not at a school.
If you are sent to school in the future in this condition, you may want to voluntarily check into the nurses office and explain exactly how you feel. Your school’s administration will likely make arrangements to allow you to go home and recuperate. Your mother may have had perfect attendance back in her day, but her day is not today’s world, and you were living in a new time with new conditions. Your mother should understand and respect this, and she should respect that you should
only attend school when you’re healthy and not likely to spread your illness to others.
