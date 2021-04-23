Dear Dr. Wallace:
I feel very insecure about wearing sleeveless outfits because I have a mole on my left shoulder that is big enough to be noticed. My mother says it’s no big deal and that no one will even pay attention to it. But I feel it doesn’t matter what my mom says, since I notice it if it is showing, and that bothers me. Is there a way I can get rid of it without my mom knowing about it? It’s on my body, so I “own” it, but I sure would like to find a way to make it leave me forever.
— Uncomfortable Mole Owner, via email
Dear Uncomfortable Mole Owner: There are a few at-home remedies to remove moles. A cotton ball with iodine can sometimes kill the cells inside a mole.
If you’re up for a medical visit and can shoulder the expense, you can see about having it removed by a doctor. Having a mole removed usually involves a pain-numbing injection followed by a “freezing off” of the mole in question. This type of procedure is usually quite safe and will leave only a small slightly scarred area.
Check with your family doctor to see what your options might be. If you’re a minor, you will need parental approval to have this done.
Once you turn 18, you will be able to make your own medical decisions.
My own family members have had moles removed quite successfully; the removal of moles is quite common these days.