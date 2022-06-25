Dear Dr. Wallace:
My sister is insensitive to my boundaries, so how can I teach her to be respectful? I’m her older brother, and now I’m 17. She’s only 12 and she tends to be a little precocious. There are times when I’m deeply immersed in studying in my room, working on a term paper or reading some very in-depth material from one of my classes. She’ll come bouncing in, jabbering loudly about who knows what, and this will both break my concentration and frustrate me at the same time.
I certainly don’t want to be mean to her, so sometimes I have to bite my lip hard, almost until it bleeds, to not say anything mean back to her as I know she doesn’t intentionally do this to upset me.
What I want to know is how I can get her to respect my boundaries and understand that I need some peace and quiet in my room at certain times. It’s not that I’m always studying; it could be, for example, that I’m on the telephone with my girlfriend having a serious discussion about something important to us. What can I do to be a good older brother to my sister but also maintain my sanity and get everything done that I need to get done?
— An Exasperated Older Brother, via email
Dear An Exasperated Older Brother: spend some time talking quietly with her when you are not in your intense modes. Let her know how much you love her and how much you like talking to her about different things every day. But also let her know that since you’re 17, you have a lot of different responsibilities that require your attention and deep concentration during certain hours of the day or night.
I suggest you set up a system with her where you can either close your door entirely and put a baseball hat on the doorknob so that she will see it and know that is a signal to give you the quiet time you require. Be sure to let your parents know about this in advance to gain their approval as well.
If your family does not allow for a closed bedroom door policy, then leave your door slightly ajar but also leave the hat, scarf or bandanna on the doorknob so your little sister can clearly see it.
Finally, once she gets the hang of it and gives you the peace, quiet and privacy you require, reward her at a different time by doing something special for her. Buy her a small gift or treat that she especially enjoys and tell her that she’s acting like a grown-up to be so respectful! I trust you’ll both accomplish your goals and also bond even further with her.