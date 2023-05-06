I’m a girl who just turned 18 and I have very hairy legs. On top of this I’m a redhead! I guess that’s better than having really dark leg hair like I’m a buffalo, but I do feel like a farm animal sometimes when I look at my legs after a few days.
All my friends told me not to shave my legs. Now they say the hair is coming back faster and thicker because I cut it and didn’t just leave it alone like they recommended.
One girl even told me that having leg hair is like pruning a fruit tree. If you cut it back, there will be a bigger harvest of fruit and now I’m in full harvest mode! Help!
— Feeling Like a Cavewoman, via email
Dear Feeling Like A Cavewoman: Cutting your leg hair does not create the “fruit” of more hair coming back! It’s only an optical illusion that is due to the noticeable stubble that crops up in a few days.
Many women around the world are not thrilled to have to shave or remove leg hair for aesthetic purposes but remove it they do. You are now amongst that group and you’re in good company. At this point your choices are to let it grow out or to regularly remove it. It’s a personal choice that you’ll be dealing with for your lifetime. Welcome to adulthood!
