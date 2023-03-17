I’m a parent and not a student, so I hope it’s all right to write in with an observation from our family. My husband and I preach to our three teenagers, ages 16, 17 and 19, not to drink alcohol. We’ve often told our children that underage drinking is against the law and that once they reach the age of 21, they can make up their own minds about possible alcohol consumption. But my husband, despite his lectures to them, often drinks too much at home, and when he’s had more than a few, he justifies his sloppy behavior by telling the kids it’s all right for him to drink if there is no driving involved. This makes me uncomfortable on many levels, especially since he’s sending them mixed messages.
I do plan on discussing this matter with my husband soon, but I wanted to check in with you to see if you agree that he’s telling them one thing but doing another. Feel free to expound if you have thoughts beyond mine — whether or not you agree with me.
— A Concerned Mother, via email
Dear A Concerned Mother: I agree with you and feel you have stated your position quite effectively, thus I’m publishing your letter. This column is indeed directed mainly at teenagers and their concerns, but we always consider letters from anyone who has a valuable viewpoint, and yours fits into this category.
In my experience, nothing undermines parental rules and directives more than compromised behavior that decidedly crosses into the hypocritical category, and unfortunately for your family, your husband’s actions at home can and will undermine the message you both intend to send as parents.
Proceed with your discussion knowing that I side with your perspective here.
