Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m a parent and not a student, so I hope it’s all right to write in with an observation from our family. My husband and I preach to our three teenagers, ages 16, 17 and 19, not to drink alcohol. We’ve often told our children that underage drinking is against the law and that once they reach the age of 21, they can make up their own minds about possible alcohol consumption. But my husband, despite his lectures to them, often drinks too much at home, and when he’s had more than a few, he justifies his sloppy behavior by telling the kids it’s all right for him to drink if there is no driving involved. This makes me uncomfortable on many levels, especially since he’s sending them mixed messages.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

