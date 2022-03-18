Dear Dr. Wallace:
My grandparents are getting up in years these days, so they sold their home in the Midwest and came to live with our family here in Arizona.
They’re both very nice, but my grandfather still smokes his pipe about twice a day! At least he always does it on the back patio, not inside of our house, but when he comes back inside it’s so gross because his clothes have a heavy stench of smoke in them!
I’m only a teenager, so it’s not my place to say anything about this to a respected elder. But once he’s back in the house, I truly feel like I’m being exposed to secondhand smoke, even if it’s coming from his clothes! I’m not sure if you’ve ever been around a pipe smoker, but they are some hardcore smokers who take their “hobby” seriously! He packs some special sort of strong tobacco into that pipe, and he has a special gold-plated lighter he uses to ignite his bowl of smoke!
Is there anything I can politely say or do that might help me to continue to breathe fresh air in our home?
— In Grandpa’s Line of Fire, via email
Dear In Grandpa’s Line Of Fire: Perhaps you could have a quiet discussion with your mother at a time and place in which your father and grandfather are not present nor in earshot.
Explain how you feel to your mother, taking the time to mention how much you love both of your grandparents, but that you just wish there was not so much smoke being trailed back into your home once Grandpa finishes one of his pipe breaks.
Then ask your mother if it might be helpful or appropriate to set up a large standing fan on the patio, about 10 feet from the back door. Have it face out toward the back of your yard and ask Grandpa to spend a minute or two getting “fanned” so that most if not all of the smoke will be removed from his clothing!
Now this will be a delicate conversation to be sure, so it’s better to have your mother handle this matter for you, especially given your age difference with your elder here.
Perhaps your mother could speak with your grandfather directly about this idea, and she may or may not wish to bring up that this was your idea. Then you’ll likely be on the way to enjoying fresher air inside of your domicile.