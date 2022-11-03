Dear Dr. Wallace:

My grandma recently moved in with my mom and me, and at first everything seemed fine. Granny was pretty quiet and didn’t say much for the first month or so.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.