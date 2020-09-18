Dear Doctor Wallace:
My parents are divorced, and both are remarried. Both living situations are, shall we say, not optimal for me. Now, I’m not saying that they don’t want me living with them, but I am definitely saying that it’s not in my best interest. Therefore, I live with my grandmother. She’s really nice, and I like living with her very much. I’m 17 1/2, and we “girls” get along great. I love my grandmother, and she loves me and provides a nice home for me to live in. My only concern is my grandmother eats fast food virtually every day!
My grandma has a nice pension payment from my grandfather’s job. Grandpa passed away seven years ago, and he made sure grandma would be financially secure, and she is. I think my grandmother might have an eating problem because she’s kind of overweight. I’ve tried to talk to her about watching what she eats since we started living together. She gives me money to buy healthy groceries for my meals; she says she doesn’t want to eat healthy because she’s too old to change her eating habits.
Is there anything I can do to help her to eat at least a few healthy meals here and there?
— Grateful Granddaughter, via email
Dear Anonymous: It would be better if Grandma had a more open mind on this topic, but it is her household, so you must remain respectful of her wishes. Give her space here, but do continue to offer her small, occasional portions of the healthy food you prepare.
Study the types of meals she likes best, and then try to come as close as you can to something like that, but in a healthy way.
She might just surprise you when you least expect it, so do continue to tell her how much you love her and wish you could prepare a few home-cooked meals or at least side dishes that she would enjoy once in a while.
And remember to thank her no matter what for providing the place you call home!