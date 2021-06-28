Dear Dr. Wallace:
This last quarter I got some bad grades in my classes, especially when you compare them to my previous years in high school. I’m 17 years old, and my parents were never so disappointed in me than when they saw the hot mess that my report card turned out to be.
Why is it that my parents get so darn upset when I bring home poor grades, yet they never really cared to praise me much when I got good grades consistently before that? Over the past two years of high school, they barely made any comments on my grades at all. Now, suddenly, they have sprung into crisis mode, and they want me to work with a tutor next year.
— Poor Performance Kid, via email
Dear Poor Performance Kid: Your parents expect you to get good grades throughout your high school years, mostly because of your prior capabilities and achievements. This means they know you are able to succeed in school and that some new issue has risen up to push you off track. Do you know what it may be?
In any case, do talk to your parents and let them know what circumstances you feel caused a decline in your GPA. It could be that perhaps a tutor or other support is needed. If, however, there was another factor at play this past school year that you realize caused your grades to sink, then do disclose this to your parents. I trust they will listen earnestly and fairly to learn about your situation, and then all of you can collectively strategize how best to approach your studies when the new school year starts this fall.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My 14-year-old female cousin is going through chemotherapy, and she told me that she would lose all her hair soon.
I feel so bad for her and want to support her during this time in her life. I told my mom that I want to shave my head to support my cousin, but she seemed to lose her mind over this idea and told me I absolutely could not shave my hair off. The way I see it, it’s my hair and my body! Don’t I have the right to shave my head if I want to?
— Supportive Cousin, via email
Dear Supportive Cousin: It is acceptable for you to shave your head in support of your cousin, especially during this very difficult period for her.
Explain to your mother that your hair will grow back soon enough, and you can wear a scarf or a hat most of the time at home if she’s going to be upset by your temporarily hairless head.
I commend you for your solidarity and camaraderie with your cousin during her time of need, when the support of others means so much.