Dear Dr. Wallace:
A girl down my block and I have known each other for over six years, and for the past four years, we have been best friends and hung around together at school and at home. We’ve shared our fair share of secrets with each other and have enjoyed a lot of fun times together.
About halfway through last school year, before COVID-19 arrived, she started hanging around a very popular crowd. And when she was around that crowd, she never acknowledged our friendship at all. She would walk right past me at school like I was a stranger. She acted like I didn’t even exist. But then later, when we were at home, it was like old times.
Now in these times of COVID-19, she tries to get me to spend more and more of my time with her. But my mother does not approve of this. My mom says I should tell her goodbye and find some new friends. What do you think? I like this girl very much, but I’m puzzled why she seems to have two different personalities for her two different sets of friends.
— Puzzled Friend, via email
Dear Puzzled Friend: As long as you like this girl, I see no reason not to do things with her away from school when you each have free time to connect.
But recognize that your relationship has changed. She’s a friend, but no longer a best friend or one who will likely share special secrets with you.
I do suggest that you take your mother’s advice and make some new friends. This does not mean you can’t remain friends with your neighborhood friend, but ask yourself if you would ever treat her like she has treated you.
Would you ever walk by her like she didn’t exist?
If you are active and involved with new people, eventually you’ll find a new best friend.
I’m sure of it. This girl from your neighborhood can then slide down your list of friends to a friendly acquaintance, where she now belongs.