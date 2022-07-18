Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a friend who, it seems like, needs to always be in a relationship! She is always seeking attention from someone in an effort to get into a relationship every time she bounces out of one. If she’s already in a relationship, she then flirts all she can with others so that she will have “backups” at the ready if and when her existing relationship ends. And end they do! I’ve counted 13 “relationships” she’s been in over the past 18 months. This means her average time with someone is about six weeks!
As her friend, it is exhausting to watch and never turns out well for her. How do I tell her my opinion on this situation in a caring way that will not hurt her feelings? It’s kind of amazing to watch her in action since she’s kind of like a cross between a social butterfly and a tornado. She’s social and sociable at first, then these relationships get really stormy and volatile and then it’s time for her to start the whole process all over again.
— Amazed Friend Who Wants to Help, via email
Dear Amazed Friend Who Wants To Help: It’s her life, not yours! That’s the first fact you should keep yourself aware of. Having said that, I understand where you are coming from and that you wish to “help” your friend if possible. However, not everyone seeks or even wants help, and when they do, they usually ask for it directly.
Your best approach therefore may be to use subtle ways to bring this subject up to her. The next time she’s ending a relationship, try to ask her about what type of relationship partner would be her “dream connection.” See if you can get her to list the qualities she values most in another person. Don’t focus on looks, hair color or any physical feature. Instead, try to draw her into a conversation about the personality traits, dreams, goals, perspectives and so forth of the type of person who she feels would be fit with her.
From there, see if you can suggest that she would likely have a much better chance at a longer-term connection if she were to take some time to seek out better overall matches versus just hopping out of one relationship right into another one.