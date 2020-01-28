Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend recently broke up with me because he wanted his “freedom.”
Then he started dating a new girl at our school. It really bothered me to see them together at one of our recent school dances. At the moment I first saw them together at the dance, I decided that I really now despise this guy and I wouldn’t feel sorry for him if bad things happened to him going forward. He was mean and judgmental toward me during our breakup.
His pride and joy is his prized vintage Ford Mustang. He would be upset if the car got rained on, and he even rents a garage from my best friend’s dad to park it in. I asked my best girlfriend to tell her dad to quit renting the garage to him so he would have to park his vehicle outside. That way, rain, wind and birds would pound his car, which would cause him to spend all his spare time keeping his car cleaned. That means he would have less time to spend with his new girlfriend.
My friend said she would not ask her dad to kick this car out of their garage because her dad likes getting the extra “rent” money. I think my friend has let me down in my time of need. Do you agree?
— Unhappily Dumped, Trenton, New Jersey
Dear Unhappily Dumped: “Spite” and “revenge” are words to describe basically the same thing — and both refer to emotionally unhealthy, futile behavior that usually boomerangs on the perpetrator. It is not wise to spend your time focusing on revenge, and in your case, you have damaged another of your friendships by trying to involve your best friend in a scheme to inflict petty punishment on your ex-boyfriend. I completely disagree with you on this matter, but I am concerned for your emotional health. Try your best to move on and refocus your attention on other areas of your life that bring you enjoyment or relaxation. You’re likely still raw emotionally after a tough breakup, so please take care of yourself. A great first step would be to completely ignore your ex and what he does or does not do these days. The good news is that with each passing day, you’ll be one day closer to fully healing from this relationship and one day closer to your next one.