Dear Dr. Wallace:

My parents split up at the end of the last school year. I like living with my mom better than living with my dad, but mom moved about 30 miles away and if I wanted to live with her, I’d have to go to another high school, so I did! My mom and I always get along great and even though I love my dad too, he and I have always been less close. He’s always busy at work and he usually does not have much time for me at home.

More from this section

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Hurricane Ian still on track to impact Isles

Heavy winds and strong rain from Hurricane Ian are still forecast to hit the Golden Isles tonight through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the Golden Isles seeing tropical storm conditions Thursday evening.