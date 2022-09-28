My parents split up at the end of the last school year. I like living with my mom better than living with my dad, but mom moved about 30 miles away and if I wanted to live with her, I’d have to go to another high school, so I did! My mom and I always get along great and even though I love my dad too, he and I have always been less close. He’s always busy at work and he usually does not have much time for me at home.
I miss my old school and my friends, but I’ve also started to make some new friends at my new school. But there’s one thing I forgot about and it’s sports! I’m a pretty good athlete and at my old school I was a starter on varsity in two sports as a sophomore. Now I’m a junior and I can already see that I’ll be able to be a starter at this new school also in both sports.
But my problem is that this new school is not too good in sports overall and my former school regularly competed for the league championship in both sports. So now I’m thinking of maybe moving back in with my dad since he stayed at our old house in my old school district. I’m pretty sure I could get back on both teams and play these sports at a higher level.
What do you think? I know I would miss my mom so much, but I would get a much better sports experience if I moved back to my dad’s house.
Dear Good Athlete: I feel living with the parent you feel is best for you is more important than playing on a better sports team. Yes, you’ll play on a less talented team overall, but you’ll still have great friendships with your teammates.
Since you are a junior this year, you’ll have two full years to bond with your new classmates. My standard answer for this type of question over the years is to only deviate from my advice if the conundrum occurs in a student’s senior year. I feel that to change schools for only one year usually is not worth the transition, but any time a student is looking at two or more years, I feel confident that going to the new school is the right answer.
Your sports talents will definitely be appreciated at your new school, and even though you won’t win as many games, you’ll still have a great sports experience. And the best thing is that you’ll spend time with your mother for the next two important years of your development. This to me is the deciding factor in your case.
Do your best to visit your father whenever he has time and keep in touch with your former high school friends too. You’ll achieve a bonus of having two sets of high school friends as you head off into life in the future. Whether you attend college, start a career or start a family, you’ll surely benefit from the larger pool of close friends that you’ll have as an adult. Winning at sports is important, but it is not as important as maintaining the best living environment for you at this point in your life.