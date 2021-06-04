Dear Dr. Wallace:
What can I do if a friend invites me to a birthday dinner and I have limited funds? I have been invited out to a local restaurant to attend a 16-year-old’s party by a friend that goes to my high school, but I don’t have a lot of money right now. Maybe she can and will pay for my dinner, but I can’t pay for hers, so I’m worried I might be embarrassed if they think I’ll be paying for everything.
— Friend With a Tight Budget, via email
Dear Friend With A Tight Budget: For this type of an invitation, you can assume that you will have to pay for your dinner and others will pay for their dinners.
But on the off chance that other people show up and leave prior to the bill getting paid, you may end up needing additional money to pay for that or a bit of dessert.
The safest play for you is to be upfront and explain that you’d like to attend and will start saving up money to pay for your own meal. Ask the host if it’s OK for you to “go Dutch” to this event, which is code for “everyone pays for their own expenses only.”
If you are unable to confirm this, it’s fine to thank the host for the invitation to attend the dinner and send a card in the mail with your regrets that you will not be able to attend.
In any event, I commend you for thinking this issue through well in advance. Planning ahead is a good and valuable trait; continue to exercise it across all aspects of your life.