Dear Dr. Wallace:

I’m back in school and already worried! Our teacher told us that many of our parents are going to visit our classroom during the first few weeks of class and spend 15 minutes each explaining their jobs and what they do. I guess the idea is to have kids in my class start thinking about what type of careers for future jobs they may want to have.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.