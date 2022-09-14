I’m back in school and already worried! Our teacher told us that many of our parents are going to visit our classroom during the first few weeks of class and spend 15 minutes each explaining their jobs and what they do. I guess the idea is to have kids in my class start thinking about what type of careers for future jobs they may want to have.
My father is the type who always likes to get involved with my school, so he signed up to do this right away. I’m horrified because I feel that my father’s job is too embarrassing to talk about.
I’m afraid the other kids will make fun of me. Some might even laugh at my father when he explains to them exactly what he does for his job.
How can I get my father to cancel his appearance and not appear before my class?
Dear Worried Daughter: You have me wondering just exactly what your father’s job is! Though your letter did a good job of explaining that having him appear before your class will make you uncomfortable, nowhere did you mention precisely what type of job your father has, or even what industry he might be currently working in these days.
I don’t suggest that you encourage your father to not appear before your class. Rather, I suggest for you to approach him directly at home and have an open conversation with him about why his appearance might make you uncomfortable. Explain exactly how you feel and give him an opportunity to more fully explain to you exactly what it is that he does. It could be that you have some misconstrued ideas about exactly what your father’s career entails.
At the very least, encourage him to tone down his presentation of his job information so that it is delivered in the most symbiotic way to fellow students and how kids of your age think. Whatever he does, I’m sure he’s a professional and earns a reasonable living doing it, so I trust he can explain it in a user friendly and polite way to your fellow students.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.