Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a high school senior who will turn 18 in March, and I’ve been dating my current boyfriend for a year now. He’s also a senior at my school and we have three classes together.
I’ve had three other boyfriends since I was 16, and those relationships all lasted between two and five months before they ended. My father actually liked all three of those guys and was very nice to each of them.
Those guys and I eventually went our own ways for our own personal reasons, but my father was never an issue in any of those relationships.
Now, however, he is always moody and a bit rude when my current boyfriend comes over to our house. I never understood why this was the case. But last weekend I was working in the kitchen with my mom while my father was out getting the family car repaired. I asked my mom why my dad has been so mean and standoffish toward my boyfriend. My mom told me that about six months ago my father smelled alcohol on my boyfriend’s breath when he visited our house to drop off a textbook that I had left at his house while we were studying earlier that day. This particular time he rode his bike to my house since he only lives about seven blocks away from us. It’s not like he was driving a car or anything that day.
But nevertheless, my father has apparently soured on my boyfriend big-time. My mom says that he does not trust my boyfriend. What can I do about this situation?
— Daughter With a Grumpy Father, via email
Dear Daughter: Your father had every right to be upset about smelling alcohol on your boyfriend’s breath, and I’m actually surprised that he did not say anything at that time or even afterward. It’s true that your boyfriend was riding a bicycle that day, not driving a vehicle like a car or motorcycle on the road, but it was indeed very unwise for him to come over to your house after consuming alcohol as an underage minor.
I suggest you hit the situation head-on. Sit down with your father and discuss this matter in detail. It’s also important to know whether this was simply a one-off situation, or if your boyfriend, who is likely 17 or 18 years old now, consumes alcohol on a regular basis. If he does, and you ride in a car with him, you are being extremely unwise, and I advise you to never do so again in the future.
However, if this was a one-off event, then explain that to your father and have your boyfriend come over and apologize to your parents and explain himself. If your boyfriend is not willing to do this, I suggest you think long and hard about your relationship. Yes, at 18 you can do what you want, but your parents have every right to look out for you in the way they see best, especially when it comes to protecting you from riding in any vehicle where a teenager has been drinking alcohol.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I just received a nice holiday gift from my parents, but I was shocked because I found it to be incomplete. I’m a teen boy who has wanted a bicycle for a long time, and I finally got a really nice one this Christmas!
I’m very thankful for that, but I was stunned that my parents bought me a bicycle but did not buy me a helmet to use when I ride it to school. Since we only live three blocks from my high school, my father didn’t feel a helmet was necessary for the short trip. I told my dad that I’m uncomfortable riding my bike to school without a helmet and he thinks I’m being immature. Do you agree with my father or me on this issue?
— Bike Rider, via email
Dear Bike Rider: I agree with you 100%! If you’re going to be riding your bike on city streets you absolutely must have a helmet, and in many states it’s the law.
If your father is not going to buy one for you, ask him if you can do extra chores around your house to earn the money to purchase a suitable protective helmet yourself. The distance to your school has no bearing on this issue at all.
Don’t ride your bike to school until you have a suitable helmet on your head.