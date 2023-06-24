I just learned that a good friend of my daughter’s is going to be moving across the country this summer and she’ll have to attend a new high school in New York state. My daughter is upset as well but has promised to keep in touch with her close friend.
My question is about how healthy this might be for both girls. They just each finished up their sophomore years at the same high school, and they’ve been very close friends for six years now in total. Since this girl won’t be coming back anytime soon, I don’t want my daughter to be constantly depressed and to only spend her time on the telephone with her friend in New York this summer and the entire next school year as well. How can I best accomplish this?
— Concerned Mother, Via Email
Dear Concerned Mother: Today’s teenagers are quite resilient. I trust that each of these girls will be sad for a period of time, but they will each adapt to their new school environments without each other.
I expect them to also keep in close touch with each other and I would encourage you to not get in the way of that. They deserve to remain good friends for now and even for the rest of their lives if they choose, and I feel they likely will. Being close friends for six years is very difficult to replicate and they will always cherish their shared experiences together.
And once the possibility of college rolls around, if they choose to do so, they might even find a way to attend the same university. Encourage your daughter to spend time with new friends and to participate in activities you approve of, but don’t ignore her friendship with this girl going forward. Make it a point to occasionally ask your daughter how this girl is doing and what her adjustment has been like.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.