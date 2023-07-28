I’m a parent, not a teenager, but I have a very talented high school teen who excels in her sport. For some reason — likely nepotism or peer pressure from her friends — our head coach has moved my daughter out of her natural position to allow a player of lesser talent to get the starring role on the team!
This is quite frustrating, and I’ve considered suing the school, but I know that will likely go nowhere and it might hurt my daughter’s experience next year during her senior season on the team.
My girl is good enough to get a scholarship, but now this will be highly unlikely since she won’t be seen by scouts who seek college-level talent. Is there anything I can do about this?
Dear A Frustrated Parent: Yes, there might be something you can do. Many sports have what is usually referred to as “travel ball” or something similar to that. This means that teams are formed outside of the actual schools and these teams of outstanding and even elite players set up games and tournaments to showcase the various talents of the players and provide them with a very high level of coaching.
Many of the travel ball coaches were high level players or coaches in their day, and they are very well connected to colleges and recruitment departments in particular. Ask around in your community, do some research and see if you can make arrangements to have your daughter’s remaining time this summer and her school year next season be the most beneficial you can. Good luck to your student athlete!
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.