Dear Dr. Wallace:
My 13-year-old daughter thinks it is amusing to act inappropriately when we are in public because she knows I will not discipline her in a relatively demure public setting.
I remember being at the mall when I was a kid and seeing parents yelling at their children in front of everyone. I deeply disliked seeing how horrible that appeared and I promised that I would not put myself, as a parent, into a situation that would garner me those same looks from strangers.
But now I feel my daughter is out of control and beyond the pale with her antics. Even worse, I now feel controlled by my child, which is not the best way to parent in my humble opinion. I’m not sure if you’ve received any questions on this topic in the past, but if you have, I’d sure like any advice you might be able to offer me. I’m at my wit’s end!
— Publicly passive parent,
via email
Dear Publicly Passive Parent: Have a discussion with your daughter and let her know you will be going to the stores, malls, sporting events, music events and any other type of outing she might enjoy without her from now on until she conducts herself appropriately.
She knows how to act, but she’s taking advantage of your unwillingness to discipline her in public. So, discipline her at home and ground her as you see fit and/or take away privileges, such as her telephone, for blocks of time each day or evening. At some point she’ll likely realize that a bit of goofy fun at your expense in public isn’t worth it to her given the consequences that will follow.
The key with teens is to communicate, have fair rules and to be earnest and helpful as often as you can. But when a teen intentionally acts out, consequences must be put in place and upheld in an effort to teach and encourage a teen to learn an appropriate lesson. And in my book, acting civilized in public certainly qualifies as an area that warrants consequences if a teen decides to act out intentionally. Simply inform her at home in advance what the consequences of “acting out in public” will be. Then, if necessary, enforce your consequences to the exact letter of what you laid out in advance.