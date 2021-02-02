Dear Dr. Wallace:
I live on a dairy farm with my family. I’m a teenager now, and I’ve grown up drinking milk virtually every day of my life and always thought it was normal to do so. But over the holidays, we had a visit from my relatives who live in New York, not too far outside of New York City. My cousin is also 15 years old, and she told me that she has never had cow’s milk in her life! She told me that her family drinks almond milk exclusively, because she is “allergic” to dairy products and almond milk is healthier, anyway.
Because we are related, I thought we would have similarities with our body chemistry. I don’t have any allergy problems with cow’s milk at all, so what’s the deal with this? How can we be related? And is “my” type of milk unhealthy?
— Farm Girl,
via email
Dear Farm Girl: Fortunately, this is a topic I’ve researched over the years with my friends at the Mayo Clinic. Their studies indicate that a milk allergy is an abnormal response by the body’s immune system to milk and products containing milk. It’s one of the most common food allergies in children. Cow’s milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from sheep, goats, buffalo and other mammals can also cause a reaction. It’s true that you and your cousin have similar DNA, but the two of you do not have identical DNA, and therein lies the genetic differences that allow you to enjoy cow’s milk easily, while for her it is highly problematic.
An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after a child consumes milk. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Avoiding milk and milk products is the primary treatment for milk allergy. Fortunately, most children outgrow milk allergy. Those who don’t outgrow it may need to continue to avoid milk products for a lifetime.
For some people, almond milk is a good alternative. For those without a milk allergy or other problem such as lactose intolerance, there is nothing wrong with drinking milk in moderation.
It’s nutritious and has health benefits, for sure, but it contains a lot of calories, too, so a modest intake of milk is best for most teens and adults who enjoy it.