Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m about to enter high school in a few weeks and I’m so excited! My brother is going to be a junior at the same high school and he’s not the least bit excited. In fact, my brother just devastated me by calling me “kind of chubby for a freshman girl.”
I don’t think I’m fat at all, but maybe I am. I am 5 feet, 4 inches tall and I weigh 122 pounds. Both my mother and my aunt (my mom’s sister) are 5 feet, 8 inches or taller, so maybe I can still grow taller and leaner. Did my brother just say this to hurt my feelings or am I really heavy for my age and height? What can I do about it anyway? I was really pumped up to finally become a high school student, but now my brother has me worried a bit and my ego feels a bit fragile due to his comments.
— Fragile future freshman,
via email
Fragile Future Freshman: Your brother needs to apologize to you for calling you chubby. You are not overweight at all, and in fact you are within the zone of being at a healthy weight for your height.
I suggest you go back to your brother, smile and tell him that it’s not nice to tease a younger sibling with rude comments. Tell him that as a family, you need to stick together and be supportive of each other. Mention that if you hear any gossip about him at your high school, you will automatically have his back and that you hope he has yours, too.