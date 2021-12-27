Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend and I have been dating now for almost four months and we seem to get along just fine. We are both 17 now and by early February we will both be 18. I feel our personalities are quite compatible and we always have fun with lots of laughter when we are together.
However, there was an interesting and potentially ominous thing that happened last week. I drove over to his family’s house on Saturday afternoon to pick him up to do some holiday shopping, but he was not home. I passed by his father who was in the driveway, and he greeted me and told me that his son was out playing basketball with his friends but would be back home in a few minutes. This nice man suggested I wait inside and get a cup of tea or a cold drink if I’d like.
I took up the suggestion and knocked on the door and my boyfriend’s mom answered. I sat down at the kitchen table, but this lady did not offer me anything in the way of tea or a cool drink. Instead, she proceeded to tell me — or rather “inform” me — that my relationship with her son wouldn’t last. I was quite surprised by this so asked her, “Why?” She laughed and would not tell me. And what’s strange is her laugh was not a normal laugh out loud; it was kind of a quiet, subtle laugh under her breath.
Anyhow, my boyfriend soon arrived home from his game, took a quick shower and we went out and enjoyed lunch and our shopping trip together. Later I got to thinking more about the incident with his mother. Why would she do that to me, and what can I do about it if anything?
— A Loyal Girlfriend, via Email
Dear A Loyal Girlfriend: That is indeed strange, but over the years I’ve had many odd comments from parents of dates recounted to me by those on the receiving end of them. Your story fits into this category as well.
My first take is that you are not in a relationship with your boyfriend’s mother, so consider the source and take her words with a grain of salt. Be as nice to her as you can be whenever you see her but keep a close eye on her body language and tone whenever you are with her.
Then if you notice that she remains cold to you or that she continues to make similar odd comments, I’d say that you absolutely should raise this issue with your boyfriend. If someone is trying to come between the two of you in your relationship, he deserves to know who and why. From there he can take things up with his mother himself.
Your letter did not mention the state of his relationships with each of his parents, but in any case, I’d advise you to first talk one day to your boyfriend about your relationships with each of your parents and then ask him how he gets along with his parents. His answers could be enlightening.
Dear Dr. Wallace: My 19-year-old boyfriend just told me last night that he wants to see other people but that we can remain good friends. I’m a girl who’s currently 17 but I’ll be 18 on March 7. Now I feel crushed because I thought I was in love with this guy.
Is there anything I can do to win him back? I’m now thinking he may be playing me to make me more interested in him and to become even more attached to him. I say this because lately he’s been saying that once I turn 18, I should move in with him and get a job to help support the two of us. He lives in an apartment but doesn’t have a steady job and he never seems to have any money either. When we go out on dates, I usually have to pay the bill.
— Confused Girlfriend, via email
Dear Confused Girlfriend: I’m sorry that you were unceremoniously cut free but based on your letter this may actually be a good thing for you.
You are young and you have your whole life ahead of you, so focus on that. Many other guys are out there who would enjoy dating you.
And since you feel you may be in the process of “being played,” I suggest that no loving relationship partner would “play” another person for a desired effect.
If you feel he’s simply trying this tactic to get you to move in with him and start working to support the two of you, I’d give that idea a hard pass.