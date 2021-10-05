Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have a best friend and we’re both in high school together. We’ve been friends for six years now already.
Each year, my mom lets me buy one new item of clothing with the one rule being that it can’t cost over $100. So this year, I decided to buy a blue jean jacket since it fit me perfectly and it looked really good in the mirror at the store I found it in.
I really like this jacket now a lot and I look really cute in it. Plus, I get lots of nice compliments, especially from other girls. My best friend asked me if she could wear it on a date with this guy, for just a one-time thing. I was a bit hesitant, but my friend begged and begged me and promised to return it in perfect condition the next day, so I finally relented and decided to let her borrow my jacket.
Unfortunately, she returned it the next day and it had a tear on the sleeve. It’s so large that the jacket can’t be fixed!
I am devastated as this was supposed to last me the whole school year and we are just now starting to head into the colder months. I think it’s only fair that my friend buys me a replacement jacket. What do you think?
— Made a bad loan,
via email
Dear Made A Bad Loan: It’s a hard lesson in life when we must learn that whenever we let someone borrow something of value to us, it might come back damaged or might even never come back at all.
Yes, your friend should be responsible enough to buy you an identical replacement jacket, if possible, and you could then give her the damaged jacket to use or attempt to fix up as she pleases.
You’ve now learned the hard way about loaning personal items to others. Be quite selective in the future about both loaning items out and also asking for others to loan items to you.
However, you should not move into a mode for the rest of your life whereby you never loan anything to anyone ever again nor request a loan from anyone else either. Simply be very aware of potential consequences either way. It may be wise in the future to add a statement in advance on what responsibilities each party will undertake should a loan take place. This way, a verbal agreement is established. Both parties should live up to the agreement if a problem or unforeseen accident occurs.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m so excited because it’ll be Halloween in a couple weeks and my little brother and I can go out trick-or-treating in our neighborhood. Last year, we could not go out due to COVID-19, but my mom has already confirmed that many neighbors will welcome local kids to their doors for treats here in 2021, so I’m anxious to make up for the lost time (and treats!).
Right now, I already know what my costume is going to be because I’ve had two years to think about it. I’m going to be Cruella De Vil since I have the dress, the hair and makeup all ready to go.
My little brother is going to be Aquaman! And if there are not enough houses to visit this year to satisfy us, we plan to hit up the mall — as long as everything is open there — since they usually have fun holiday promotions at some of the stores. Do you think everything will be open for Halloween this year?
— Huge Halloween fan, via email
Dear Huge Halloween Fan: I can truly feel and appreciate your enthusiasm! The good news for you and your little brother is that Halloween hasn’t been banned as of yet, and there is a very good possibility it will carry on as before since school is now back in session in most parts of our country.
Both of your costumes sound like great fun and I hope that you get to enjoy your favorite holiday in style! Just remember to consume your treats gradually and in moderation.