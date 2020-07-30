Dear Dr. Wallace:
My girlfriend and I are best friends and have been so for over 10 years now. We are both 20. She is engaged, and she and her beau are planning to get married in five months. I’m going to be her maid of honor. Last night, I was over at her house, and her fiance was there. At 9 p.m., my girlfriend’s mother called and asked her daughter to pick her up at work. My girlfriend asked her fiance and me if we wanted to ride along. I said no because I had to go home, and he declined because he wanted to watch some type of event being broadcast on television or the internet.
Then, to my utter horror, after my girlfriend left, her guy started to get physically aggressive with me! He put his arm around my waist and tried to kiss me. I pulled away and asked him what was wrong with him. He told me that I was turning him on and that he had had a crush on me for over a year! I was so shocked that I said nothing and left the house immediately.
At this moment, I’m truly troubled. My girlfriend is a wonderful girl, and I love her as if she were my sister. Should I keep quiet about what happened, or should I break her heart and tell her exactly what happened? Personally, I think her guy is a loser, but I have never said anything to her about my feelings on this topic.
— Still Her Loyal Best Friend, via email
Dear Still Her Loyal Best Friend: This unethical guy has put you in a terrible predicament. You have no choice but to tell your best girlfriend exactly what happened once she left.
It is possible that she may, as you fear, not want to hear what you have to say and could respond with anger instead of gratitude. But then again, she might be very grateful to hear the truth. Right now, her problem is only that she is engaged to a louse. It would be far worse for her to be married to one!