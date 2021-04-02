Dear Abby:

At the age of 30, I recently had to move back with my parents. I am not the tidiest person in the world, but I thrive on the saying, “Dust, not dirt.”

I recently went on vacation. I knew my room was a little messier than I’d like, but I also knew I’d return from vacation ready to tackle the pile of laundry and sweep and mop the floor. Lo and behold, when I walked into my room, it was clean and organized! Abby, I felt my privacy had been invaded.

I was embarrassed and ashamed, but also hurt because my parents had trespassed beyond my closed door. I feel betrayed and like my personal privacy was undermined. What should I do?

— Invaded Space

Dear Invaded: I’m glad you asked. I think you should get over it, and fast. I assume you are staying rent-free in your parents’ home.

You are no longer a teenager, and nobody trespassed. While you are under their roof, make an extra effort to keep the room you occupy free from dust and a pile of dirty laundry. If you act like a gracious guest instead of a spoiled child, there will be no reason to feel embarrassed or ashamed.

