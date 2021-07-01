Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ll be a senior in high school when our school reopens this fall after being closed for such a long time during the pandemic. I really like my school a lot. I get good grades and I have a lot of friends there. I’m also involved in the drama and debate clubs.
My father’s job recently has been transferred from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. He has already moved to Las Vegas and has purchased a house for our family. The firm he works for has made him a regional manager, so it’s an excellent opportunity for him and our family’s finances.
We’ve already sold our house in LA, and this has created a big problem for me since I don’t want to leave my current high school there.
I’ve asked around and found out I can stay and live with my best friend’s parents. They have already invited me to do so and only need to talk to my parents to get their approval for this arrangement.
Fortunately, my parents have decided to leave the decision up to me. Of course, they are hoping I will move right away to Las Vegas to be with them in their new house. I’m wondering what your opinion would be on this issue. Should I move to Las Vegas with my family or stay in LA with friends to graduate from my existing high school?
— Mulling Over a Tough Decision, via email
Dear Mulling Over A Tough Decision: You’ve made great friends in Los Angeles and will no doubt stay in touch with them over time either way.
Given the pandemic, the restarts at various schools and the fact that you may or may not go to college in Nevada, I suggest you do move with your parents to Las Vegas.
You will continue to be a good student, and this will give you an opportunity to make new friends in Las Vegas. Once you make this decision, you will be at ease and can focus on your studies and being happy. With today’s social media and smartphones, you’ll be able to keep in close touch with your California friends, too.
Then, if you decide to go to college or start a job, you’ll have two states and two groups of friends to consider moving ahead with.