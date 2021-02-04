From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Since God is in Heaven, how can people walk with Him as instructed in the Bible?
— I.S.
Dear I.S.: Parents who take their child for a walk generally want the child to stay close so that he or she does not stumble over rocks, slip into mud holes, or get hit by a car. Parents should guide the child and teach him or her how to anticipate problems ahead. This is what God wants us to do — stay close to Him. This is done by reading and knowing His Word and through prayer in the Name of Jesus.
To walk means to place one foot in front of the other and to go forward one step at a time. If you stop doing this, you are no longer walking. You are standing still — or worse, going backwards. Walking always implies movement, progress, and direction.
No wonder God commanded that we walk with Him. Doing so means we are moving forward in step with Him, confident that the way He is leading is best. Now many people ask God to walk with them as they sprint through life never consulting Him in prayer or by reading the Bible — God’s roadmap to life.
We often do this because we are weak. We forget to look to our Guide. We stumble or get diverted, or get weary and stop moving forward. But the Spirit of God has been given to those who trust in Him to help us walk with Him. Galatians 5:16 could be paraphrased this way: “Walk by the power of the Spirit of God.”
One of the highest commendations in the Bible is found in these words about Noah: “Noah was a just man, perfect in His generations. Noah walked with God” (Genesis 6:9). “As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him” (Colossians 2:6).