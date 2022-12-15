From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My heart’s been broken with the death of a woman who was more of a mother to me than my real mother was. This dear woman took me under her wing and showed Christ to me in every way, imparting a love of Scripture and the delight of watching her live in obedience to Christ with joy and resolve no matter what she experienced. My grief is beyond comfort.
– G.S.
Dear G.S.: Death is always an intruder, even when it’s expected. It brings grief in its wake. No one welcomes death’s legacy of pain and emptiness and loneliness — but God has not abandoned us, and even in the midst of life’s greatest sorrows His Word is still true: “I will never leave you nor forsake you” (Hebrews 13:5). What a promise in the face of sorrow and death. We’re able to draw from God’s presence that lives within us through His Holy Spirit and the reading of His Word.
Often the Lord brings comfort to us through passages that would not always catch our attention. The Apostle Paul wrote many letters to people and churches. These are recorded in the New Testament. While Paul’s parents are not mentioned in Scripture, Paul writes a heartfelt salutation: “Greet Rufus, chosen in the Lord, and his mother, who has been a mother to me, too” (Romans 16:13, NIV). Rufus happened to be the son of Simon the Cyrene, who was called out from the crowd to carry the cross for Jesus. In this passage, the apostle’s loving acknowledgment of this dear mother touches our hearts. While we are not given details, it’s apparent that this elderly mother cared for Paul during his ministry.
Mothers are a gift from God and those who extend their love to others are to be praised. We should always thank God for the impact they’ve made in our lives.
